“Doesn’t Look Like Him”, Daniel Craig’s New Look Creates a Stir

Daniel Craig, widely recognized as James Bond, has surprised fans with a striking transformation. The 55-year-old actor debuted a brand-new look while promoting his latest film, Queer. Craig’s appearance, particularly his long hair, has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans comparing him to Brad Pitt.

Craig initially stunned festival-goers with his casual yet stylish appearance. Dressed in jeans, a white T-shirt, and sneakers, he looked effortlessly cool. However, it was his long hair that stole the show, causing many to take a second look to recognize the iconic actor.

LFI/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News

On the red carpet, Craig upped the ante in a beige suit paired with sunglasses, radiating classic Hollywood charm. His wife, Rachel Weisz, complemented him perfectly in a deep blue strapless gown, making them one of the most glamorous couples at the event.

Daniel Craig’s evolution from James Bond to his current long-haired look has garnered a fan following already. “Much better with long hair”, commented one. “He looks absolutely so handsome! Wow!!”, added another. Many also pointed out that he now looks similar to Brad Pitt.

However, not everyone is a fan of Daniel’s new hairdo. “No please no! This hair makes him (look) old too old,” commented one person. “That doesn’t even look like him!”, added another.

Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

