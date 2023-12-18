Dylan and Cole Sprouse Respond to Enthusiastic Fans as Their Dinner Reservation Arrives 15 Years Later

Old Disney shows spark nostalgia, transporting us to the past and often giving us goosebumps. November 16, 2023, was a big deal for fans of ’The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’. In a memorable 2009 ’The Suite Life on Deck’ scene, the Sprouse twins (Zack and Cody) aimed for a dinner reservation at Chef Gigi’s Rome restaurant—set for 2023. That day arrived a month ago. Did it happen?

Flash forward to the present, and the long-awaited day has finally arrived. Dylan and Cole Sprouse, now 31, found themselves at the receiving end of a flood of reminders on social media, signaling the realization of a joke set 15 years ago on their hit Disney show. The banter between Zack and Cody in that particular episode, musing over the distant reservation date, became a charming time capsule that resurfaced in the minds of dedicated fans. Zack’s reluctance towards potential Italian cuisine that day and Cody’s disbelief about the lengthy wait now resonate differently, as the joke’s culmination brings nostalgia and amusement among enthusiasts.

In a playful exchange on their Instagram Stories, the twins shared glimpses of the fan frenzy. Cole Sprouse kickstarted the sharing spree by posting a screen recording showcasing the deluge of direct messages flooding his inbox. Shortly after, Dylan joined in, adding a humorous touch with a photo surrounded by playful reminders of their fictional reservation date, showcasing messages like “Your table is ready, sir” and “In the mood for Italian?” Beyond the Sprouse twins’ interaction with fans, the internet joined the celebration. Observant users noted Google’s witty addition—a banner reading “Table for 🤟?” when searching for the Sprouse twins, adding an extra layer of joy to the awaited day.

Reflecting on their journey, the Sprouse twins’ portrayal of Zack and Cody on ’The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ from 2005 to 2008, followed by their leadership in the spinoff ’The Suite Life on Deck’ until 2011, left an indelible mark on viewers worldwide. However, the twins revealed their departure from the franchise, citing Disney’s reluctance to grant them the creative control they sought at the age of 18.

In a candid interview in 2017, Dylan Sprouse expressed their aspirations for the show’s direction and the creative differences that led to their decision to step away. “I mean, we had a really awesome idea for where the show needed to go. We were 18,” he said. “If that isn’t old enough to know exactly what the show needs, then ... well, I would beg to disagree.” Despite their success, the Sprouse brothers felt that Disney wasn’t aligned with their creative aspirations, prompting their departure from the show.

Joe Sutter/PacificCoastNews/BWP Media/East News

While they engaged with fans’ posts and comments, the actual outcome of their dinner plans remains unknown. The allure of Disney’s magic and enduring creations adds to the lingering mystery, ensuring the enchantment of these cherished characters lives on in our memories.