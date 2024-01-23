Fans Are Concerned About John Krasinski Allegedly Mentioning “Divorce” on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Emily and John have been married since 2010. However, recently, the couple became the subject of online speculation when it seemed they might be discussing a “divorce” at the Golden Globes. CBS shared a video on their TikTok page featuring John and Emily posing on the red carpet. In the brief clip, they appear to be happily smiling and quietly conversing, exhibiting typical married couple behavior. However, upon closer examination and attempted lip reading, certain fans began to suggest that John appeared to say, “I can’t wait for a divorce.”

So what exactly was John saying in this viral video?

In the comment section, fans began sharing their theories, with one user suggesting, “Did he say, ’I can’t wait to divorce?’ And she said, ’Hey,’ and he stated, ’I’m serious.’”



Others pointed out alternative interpretations, suggesting he might have said, “Get through this,” or commented on the chilly January weather, expressing excitement about “getting indoors” to Emily. Following a year marked by numerous surprising celebrity breakups in 2023, concerns quickly arose that John and Emily might be the next couple to consider parting ways. Speculation about the state of their relationship gained more momentum when Emily Blunt attended the Governors Awards alone a day after the Golden Globes, further fueling persistent rumors.

However, it appears that this is not the situation, as an insider has stepped forward to assure everyone that the beloved couple is doing better than ever. According to an anonymous source quoted in Us Weekly, “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce.” The insider also conveyed that Emily and John are currently brushing off the entire situation with laughter. “They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous,” the source added. So, TikTok lip readers can take a day off; the case is closed for this particular Golden Globes conversation. Currently, neither John nor Emily has personally addressed the speculation, but Bright Side will be sure to inform you if they choose to do so.

Let’s dive into the story of their relationship.

After dating Michael Bublé for 3 years, Emily was finally able to move on in 2008. At the time, John Krasinski was not looking for love and was enjoying the single-man life. However, Emily had already won Krasinski’s heart even before they met, as the actor had a crush on her from the movie The Devil Wears Prada, which he claims to have watched over 70 times.

Nonetheless, John and Emily met in November 2008 in a restaurant. The actress recalled the moment: “We were discussing how much I was enjoying being single. And then my friend goes, ’Oh, my God, there’s my friend John.’ And that was it,” she said.



The actor fell for Emily from the moment he saw her. He confessed in an interview: “I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.”



That same year, Krasinski and Blunt had their first date. The actor remembers that day revealing: “I think I was so sure that I would never end up with her, I was like, ’You know what, I’m gonna blow it right away, and then that way you don’t feel bad.” To John’s delight, the date went well, and they’ve been dating ever since.

John casually proposed to Emily in 2009

It had to be love at first sight for both of them, since Krasinski and Blunt got engaged in August 2009, after dating for less than a year. A month after the proposal, he recounted their engagement, which featured a lot of tears.



“She did cry after I cried, and we cried and then everyone around us was crying,” he said. “Then, I think people weren’t really sure what was going on, but they were crying because we were crying. But it was great. At the end of the day, she said yes, which is great. It’s a big part of this whole thing.”

The 2 lovebirds got married in Italy

On July 10, 2010, over a year after proposing and becoming engaged, John and Emily married in a small outdoor ceremony on George Clooney’s property near Lake Como, Italy. Later, at the 2010 Emmy Awards, the newlywed couple attended one of their first red-carpet events as husband and wife (see picture above).



The flame of their love was still burning after nearly 3 years of marriage, and the couple has spoken out about their devotion on numerous occasions. When questioned about marriage life, Emily confessed that meeting John had completely changed her life. “When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days.”

Krasinski and Blunt welcomed their first child

Emily and John welcomed their first child, Hazel Krasinski, in February 2014. They broke the news through a tweet from Krasinski’s account, informing their friends and followers that Hazel Krasinski had come into the world.



“Wanted to let the news out directly,” he wrote. “Emily and I are so incredibly happy to welcome our daughter Hazel into the world today! Happy bday!”

The family expands with the birth of their second kid

Over 2 years after welcoming their first child, the couple announced Emily’s pregnancy, and subsequently, during an interview about the film 13 Hours, John praised his wife and their significant life. “The best days of my life started when I met my wife. She’s one of the coolest people, she’s so talented, she’s beautiful, and she’s certainly out of my league.”



In June 2016, the Krasinski-Blunt family welcomed their second child, named Violet, with John announcing the news on Twitter once more. “What better way to celebrate the 4th than to announce our 4th family member!!! 2 weeks ago we met our beautiful daughter Violet,” Krasinski tweeted.

The couple’s first movie partnership

Even though they work in the same industry, Emily and John have never partnered on a film. However, in 2017, John announced the news on Instagram with a sweetly effusive post about how much he had yearned to work with his wife. They were cast as married parents in A Quiet Place, which premiered in August 2018, and Krasinski wrote and directed the film. Working together, according to the couple, has brought them even closer.

Emily was awarded for her work in the film, and her heartfelt acceptance speech was not without admiration for her husband and co-star. “I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said. “You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you”.

11 years of marriage

“Having John’s support is everything because we are each other’s confidants. That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me,” Emily declared about her other half.



They’ve been married for 13 years and together for 15 now, and the affection between this Hollywood pair grows stronger with each passing year. They’re not just extraordinarily skilled, but also crazy in love, which is most likely the secret to their long-running marriage.