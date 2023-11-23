Fans Defend Jason Momoa After He Was Body-Shamed For No Longer Having a Perfectly Chiseled Superhero Physique

People online are talking about Jason Momoa’s body, and opinions vary. Some say he doesn’t have the superhero physique anymore, calling it a “dad bod.” Let’s take a look at his photos and find out the real story behind the changes.

All bodies are beautiful.

The 44-year-old Aquaman star was photographed without a shirt while vacationing in Venice, Italy, with his wife Lisa Bonet, their children, and her daughter Zoë Kravitz. The picture was posted on Us Weekly’s Instagram, where some people complimented his appearance, while others questioned the whereabouts of his famous abs.

Some online comments about Jason Momoa’s physique included remarks like “Dad bod” and “Abs gone,” with some criticizing the actor’s slightly softer appearance. One person expressed surprise, saying, “Omg, what happened to the abs?”

Another commented on his weight gain, saying, “He gained weight! Omg.” However, there were also those who embraced the change in his appearance, with one person stating, “The dad bod is everything and sooooo much better than the abs.” Another individual acknowledged the change but still found him attractive, saying, “Looking a little ... soft. Still a hottie tho.”

It appears Jason has been enjoying life and savoring his favorite foods.

Just a few weeks before Aquaman premiered in December 2018, the 6-foot-4 actor shared that he had stopped his strict diet regimen after finishing filming. “I had to not really eat as much to stay lean. I’m Hawaiian—if we eat, we just get big. So, genetically, it’s hard for me to get trim,” he explained. “You deplete yourself of carbs, so I had a harder time getting lean. I’d rather just get big.” “I haven’t touched a weight in nine months. I’m just eating bread and butter!” he admitted, adding with a laugh, “Every day is a cheat day!”