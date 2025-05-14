“Is This a Job Interview?”: Fans Slam Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Look
When you think of the Met Gala, you might be picturing frilly dresses, loud statement pieces, and exquisite colors. Every year, some celebrities stir the pot and turn heads with their unusual fashion picks. This year is no different for one of the famed Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner.
Jenner has been a longstanding guest of the Met.
The 2025 Met Gala brought a unique theme, namely, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” For the night’s look, Jenner wore Torishéju Dumi. The independent British Fashion Designer envisioned the dress to pay homage to singer Gladys Bentley, a popular name during the Harlem Renaissance.
“I had a vision of being very minimal and tailored for this Met.”
Dumi fashioned a well-tailored ensemble for Jenner that impeccably hugged the supermodel’s curves. According to Jenner, “We came up with this elegant two-piece skirt—it’s very elongated and sculptural, and it enhances the female form.” To accentuate the polished gray look, Jenner wore a statement Chopard diamond necklace with matching teardrop earrings.
Fans still weren’t impressed with Jenner’s Met look.
Jenner may have been giving more corporate-core.
While the outfit did have a deep and meaningful inspiration, at the end of the day, fans only saw a gray, drab suit, with some saying, “Is this a job interview?” “Receptionist!” “Did I just walk into a boardroom meeting?” and most meme-worthy of all, “When you have a job interview at 7 and Met Gala at 8.”