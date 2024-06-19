“Forever Young,” Vera Wang, 74, Stuns in an Age-Defying Look — People Are Speechless

Vera Wang commanded attention at her recent public appearance, stunning in a striking dress. The fashion designer left everyone in awe of her radiant beauty at the age of 74.

At the 2024 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Wednesday, the designer chose a vibrant neon green dress featuring a feathered skirt and a plunging neckline. To complement the bold outfit, she wore a simple black bandeau top underneath and accessorized with a basic black bracelet, foregoing elaborate jewelry. At one point, she even sported oversized sunglasses.

Admirers of Wang inundated her with praise online, noting her youthful and rejuvenated appearance. One person remarked, ’’You are aging backward.’’ another simply commented, ’’So gorgeous and elegant.’’ A third person wrote, ’’Forever young.’’

NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Vera Wang has consistently dazzled on the red carpet. Just months ago, the bridal icon turned heads in a bold, minimalist black outfit, leaving everyone speechless.