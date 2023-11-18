Goldie Hawn, 78, Says She Only Uses Coconut Oil for Her Face

Goldie Hawn openly admits that the secret to her radiant skin is an affordable and easy-to-find coconut oil. The timeless beauty icon shares her preference for simple skincare solutions that won’t break the bank. Celebrated for its moisturizing properties, coconut oil is the key to maintaining Goldie’s natural glow. Her commitment to affordable and natural alternatives is a proof that effective skincare doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

She swears by coconut oil.

The actress prefers a straightforward and natural approach to her skincare routine. She keeps it simple, using mostly coconut oil on her face, a practice she learned from her mom who used to apply lemon juice. Coconut oil has various potential benefits for the skin, such as moisturizing, reducing inflammation, aiding in wound healing, and treating acne. However, it’s important to note that while coconut oil can be beneficial for many, it may not be suitable for everyone’s skin. For example, if you have oily skin, it’s better to avoid using coconut oil because it can block your pores, causing blackheads.

She loves olive oil, too.

The actress highlights her special skincare routine, saying that despite having many good creams around, she chooses to eat oil. She knows that as we get older, our skin, being the biggest organ, tends to get drier. So, every night, she includes two tablespoons of olive oil in her routine, gently massaging it onto her face. Olive oil is known as a healthy fat with anti-inflammatory benefits, but it’s essential to use it in moderation. Having it regularly might help with heart, bone, and digestive health, as well as in keeping blood sugar levels stable.

She’s into some unusual wellness practices.

Goldie Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson, shared that her mom was a skincare pioneer, exploring various wellness practices that seemed unconventional at the time but were undoubtedly ahead of their time. Kate credits her mother’s unique habits for the radiant glow Goldie enjoys today. Kate says that people frequently ask Goldie for skincare advice, showing that they share beauty tips with each other. Discussing Goldie’s innovative approach, Kate highlighted that her mom was ahead of the curve in exploring unconventional practices. Goldie, for instance, consumed mushroom juice, and she had a Chinese medicine doctor delivering tinctures that contained root-like substances, resembling animals floating inside. However, such practices might not be safe or suitable for everyone.

Regular movement is a secret to healthy skin.

Goldie talked about how she makes sure to stay positive and active by exercising every day. She enjoys walks, runs, and various types of physical activity, especially outdoor walks. Goldie mentioned the good things that come from being in nature, like feeling happier, having lower blood pressure, and being less stressed and angry. She also mentioned that spending time outside can help with concentration, creativity, and mental clarity, and she shared this on her recent Instagram post. Exercise is also good for the skin. It not only helps make more collagen but also improves the skin’s overall look and feel. This happens because when you exercise, more blood flows, and this brings more nutrients and oxygen to the skin.

She doesn’t mix her foods.

The actress says her slim figure and youthful looks come from a simple food approach. She keeps meals simple by not eating too much and not mixing different types of foods. For example, if she wants protein, she just eats a bowl of lentils without adding other things. Medical experts think that combining foods correctly might help with a longer and healthier life. They advise not mixing different proteins or combining starches with acidic foods, saying that how food is paired can affect overall health.