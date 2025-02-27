“Gossip Girl” Star Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39, and the Details Are Heartbreaking

Michelle Trachtenberg was born in New York City on October 11, 1985. She landed her first credited role at just nine years old on the popular 1990s Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete, where she played the quirky Nona F. Mecklenberg.

She later starred in several family-friendly films and TV shows, making her big-screen debut as the lead in Harriet the Spy (1996). As she grew older, Trachtenberg took on more mature roles, including a three-year run as Dawn Summers, the younger sister of Buffy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also became well known for her role as the cunning and manipulative Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, which aired for six seasons.