“Grandma’s Nightie Vibe,” Nicole Kidman’s Dress Sparks Online Stir in Latest Appearance

Despite the ethereal aesthetic, Kidman’s dress sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans admired the delicate, whimsical design. "I mean... could you be more of an ethereal beauty 😍 Stunning!!" someone wrote, and another user commented, "Absolutely stunning and always gorgeous."

Others, however, weren’t sold on the look, with some questioning the color choice and overall fit. Users didn’t hold back their opinions on Kidman’s look. One person questioned, "Is that a night dress [?]" while another remarked, "Nicole's has a grandma's nightie vibe, especially when teamed with the 'No hairdo' hairdo [sic]."

Another user joked, saying, "Nicole looks like she’s haunting a house." Meanwhile, someone else critiqued the color choice, writing, "I like Nicole’s dress - she needs to wear stronger colors though." Another critic added, "I've never seen Nicole in anything like this before - it’s really awful to be honest."