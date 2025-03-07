“Grandma’s Nightie Vibe,” Nicole Kidman’s Dress Sparks Online Stir in Latest Appearance
Nicole Kidman turned heads at the 2025 Time Women of the Year Gala in a strapless gown, but not everyone was loving her look. While some praised her elegance, one tiny detail had the internet in a frenzy.
Nicole Kidman knows how to make an entrance, and her latest red carpet moment was no exception. The Oscar-winning actress and star of the 2024 film Babygirl turned heads at the Time 2025 Women of the Year Gala on February 25, held at The West Hollywood Edition in Los Angeles.
Kidman opted for a custom Chloé gown designed by creative director Chemena Kamali. The strapless, peach-colored dress embodied soft femininity, with intricate white lace embroidery adorning the bodice and skirt. Tiered tulle layers gave the gown a romantic, vintage-inspired touch, while her minimal accessories—just a black bracelet and statement rings—kept the focus on the look. She completed the ensemble with loose waves and a subtle makeup look featuring rosy lips and soft eye makeup.
Despite the ethereal aesthetic, Kidman’s dress sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans admired the delicate, whimsical design. "I mean... could you be more of an ethereal beauty 😍 Stunning!!" someone wrote, and another user commented, "Absolutely stunning and always gorgeous."
Others, however, weren’t sold on the look, with some questioning the color choice and overall fit. Users didn’t hold back their opinions on Kidman’s look. One person questioned, "Is that a night dress [?]" while another remarked, "Nicole's has a grandma's nightie vibe, especially when teamed with the 'No hairdo' hairdo [sic]."
Another user joked, saying, "Nicole looks like she’s haunting a house." Meanwhile, someone else critiqued the color choice, writing, "I like Nicole’s dress - she needs to wear stronger colors though." Another critic added, "I've never seen Nicole in anything like this before - it’s really awful to be honest."
However, some social media users were all for Kidman’s look, showering her with praise on Facebook. One user wrote, "Love this gown on Nicole she looks so beautiful and radiant, she is an incredible woman and inspiration."
Regardless of the mixed reactions, one thing is undeniable—Nicole Kidman has a knack for sparking conversation.