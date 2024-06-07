“Quite Lacking in the Attractiveness Department,” Fans Divided After Finally Seeing Richard Gere’s Son

Richard Gere was present at the Cannes Film Festival alongside his wife Alejandra Silva and his 24-year-old son, Homer James Jigme Gere. Fans were captivated by Homer’s appearance, as the young man is very rarely seen in public.

Dressed in sharp black suits with matching bow ties and pristine white shirts, the father and son exuded elegance. Their joyful smiles and a heartfelt hug captured the attention of the cameras.

Online fans were astonished by Homer’s good looks. One user raved, “His eldest son is a cutie.” Another commented, “Beautiful guy!” A third remarked, “His son is gorgeous!”



That said, other fans still believed that the famous father looked better than the son. One observer wrote, ’’It seems like he inherited none of his father’s charm. [,,,] One might even question if they are truly related! Quite lacking in the attractiveness department, I must say.’’

Another remarked, ’’Beauty is a very subjective thing and I would say he looks nothing like his dad.’’

Homer, born in February 2000, was named after his paternal grandfather. This grandfather, who was Richard Gere’s father, lived until the age of 100 and passed away in 2023. Homer’s mother, Carey Lowell, is a model and actress who was Richard Gere’s second wife before they divorced.