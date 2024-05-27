“He Looks Goofy,” People React to Kevin Costner’s New Dyed Hair

Kevin Costner turned heads on the red carpet with a bold new look that sparked conversation. What made it even more special was that he walked the red carpet with his teenage son, Hayes.

Pool/ABACA/Abaca/East News

The Cannes Film Festival has been buzzing, with celebrities showing off their most glamorous outfits. Kevin Costner really stood out, rocking a gray mustache along with his usual soul patch and looking totally different. His new look is probably for his lead role in Horizon: An American Saga, which he's also directing. Stepping onto the red carpet, the actor brought along a surprise guest—his son Hayes. Dressed in matching white suits, Kevin opted for a button-up shirt, while Hayes kept it relaxed in a gray t-shirt. Yet, it wasn't just the father-son duo that turned heads; internet sleuths couldn't help but notice the Yellowstone star's striking transformation. Gone was the clean-shaven look, replaced by a bold mustache, and his hair now flaunted a vibrant reddish blonde hue.

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Fans were thrilled to see Hayes with his dad, noting how much he takes after Kevin. But Kevin's new hair color didn't escape comment, with one fan suggesting it was time to let go of the dye, "Nice looking, son. Time to stop dyeing the hair," one fan commented. Others wondered about the sudden change, and some even joked that maybe their hairdresser wasn't doing them any favors. On social media, some people didn't even realize it was Kevin and wondered what happened to his hair. Others just wished he'd go back to his usual look. Some folks didn't like Kevin's new look. One person said, "His hair looks ridiculous," and another commented, "Kevin looks goofy," while someone else added, "The dyed hair is hideous." Another person just said, "Really bad look, Kev."

CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Comments flooded, like those asking, "That's Costner? " and another adding, "What happened to Costner's hair?"

Later on, during the event, Kevin proudly introduced his other children. The whole family looked fantastic, showing their support for the actor and his son. Kevin was surrounded by his children Annie, Cayden, Grace, Hayes, and Lily. This red carpet moment was especially meaningful because Kevin Costner was promoting a film in which he starred alongside his son. While Hayes doesn't often appear in public with his father, the 15-year-old has decided to pursue acting, following in his father’s footsteps, and made his debut in Horizon: An American Saga.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News

Being seen together at the Cannes Festival with his family demonstrated just how successfully Kevin has brought his family together post-divorce.