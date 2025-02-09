Helen Hunt, 61, Stuns in Recent Appearance—Her LIPS Become the Main Focus

Helen Hunt has long been admired for aging gracefully, and she looked stunning at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration. When photos surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop praising her glamorous appearance, with one specific detail sparking the most discussion.

The 61-year-old actress chose a sleek and sophisticated black ensemble for Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood event. She kept her signature blonde shoulder-length hair loose and complemented her look with minimal makeup.

Helen's effortlessly natural look captivated fans, who responded with an outpouring of admiration. They praised the Mad About You star, calling her “gorgeous” and “stunning.” One fan also expressed their appreciation, saying, “You look amazing.”

Many online also highlighted Helen’s graceful aging, with one person noting, “Great actress as well as natural, like Jodie Foster. Both great role models.”

However, the main focus of attention was her signature thin lips. One commenter remarked, “She does have thin lips. But in my opinion, she looks much better than those who have augmented their lips [...]”