Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Doesn’t Like Filming Intimate Scenes
The Witcher fame Henry Cavill may have done many intimate scenes in his career, but he is not a fan of them. In an interview, the actor spilled the beans on why he doesn’t like such scenes and explained his reasons.
Why Cavill is not a fan.
Cavill expressed his discomfort with nude scenes, mentioning that sometimes they seem unnecessary and overused in today’s entertainment. He believes that leaving certain things to the imagination of the viewers can be more powerful than explicitly showing everything on screen. Cavill emphasized that while intimate scenes can sometimes enhance storytelling, relying too much on them can feel like a shortcut rather than adding depth to the plot.
“It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?’” he said on the issue. “And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable, and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here. There’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie.’”
He further explained that watching a movie filled with just physical interactions can make audiences question the significance of those scenes in the overall story. He adds such scenes can be beneficial to some stories and “can really help with the storytelling... Most of the time, the human imagination is going to trump it. So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies, and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, Oh naked person, great’... I’m not a fan of doing them,” he clarifies.
Cavill’s relief in the upcoming movie.
Luckily for the actor, his upcoming movie Argylle, directed by Vaughn, doesn’t feature any intimate scenes. Instead, it’s an action-packed spy thriller where Cavill plays the lead role of a spy named Argylle. The story revolves around a reclusive author, portrayed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who gets caught up in a real-life espionage adventure when her books expose secrets of a global crime syndicate.
