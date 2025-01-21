Henry Cavill Sparks Rumors After Becoming a Father — Fans Notice Sweetest Details

Henry Cavill is a DAD, or so claim recent photos published by several media sites. Cavill, 41, was seen walking with long-time girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, 34, with a stroller in tow. No details about the baby have been officially released, with Viscuso's strategically placed bag blocking any lens with alacrity. That said, keen-eyed fans overjoyed at the news seemed to have spotted some details that warrant a second look.

Henry Cavill & Natalie Viscuso have been together for 4 years.

While sources say the couple has been dating for more than four years, they remain intensely private about it all. In fact, Viscuso went Instagram official with Cavill in April 2021, with a sweet picture of them playing chess. She wrote, “Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess… or… maybe he let me win? 🤷🏼‍♀️” and also turned off comments on that post.

Scott Garfitt / Invision / East News

Cavill officially confirmed they were expecting a child during the April 2024 premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, saying, “I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that.” Viscuso also shared her own excitement of becoming a mother with an Instagram post, writing, “So very excited for this next phase of life—becoming a mama! I do hope this kid loves horror movies as much as I do, one day. #hellodarkness.”

Henry Cavill asked for fan advice last Father’s Day.

Henry Cavill continued to be overjoyed at his impending fatherhood, as he made the sweetest announcement on Father's Day in 2024, for his IG fans. The Man of Steel star wrote, “Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out, I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scalpels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.” He took a selfie as well, and the background clearly showed a crib along with a chest of drawers, possibly for baby essentials. While plenty of fans delighted in the news, some of his female fans seemed even more disappointed, now that he was off the market! Bear Grylls had no such compunction, as he congratulated Cavill with cheer, commenting, “Example example example! You’re going to be a wonderful dad… 🙌”

Baby news and rumors spark with new photos of the couple.

Recent photos show Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso strolling on the Gold Coast in Queensland, along with their rarely-seen baby. The pair have been in Australia as Cavill prepares to film his newest movie, Voltron. A rare outing for the couple, the photos still did not show much of the baby, and details about the birth, gender, name and more are still under wraps. That said, fans seem to think the two are engaged, with one photo showing a diamond ring on Viscuso's left hand.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / East News

In one of the pictures, you can also spot the infant's arm, and this made one of the X (formerly Twitter) users feel that the child was not a newborn. More fans tried to guess the gender, commenting, “Does that look like a pink hat on the baby?” There were some Superman references as well, as one fan declared, “The strongest man in the world, is a father. He doesn't need a cape to be called Superman now.”