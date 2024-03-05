Hilary Swank Sizzles in a Tight Corset Dress After Delivering Twins at 49

New momma Hilary Swank was spotted shining bright and sexier than ever! At the premiere of her new movie, Hilary wore a red dress that perfectly hugged her curves and toned body.

The lady in red stole the show.

Known for her Oscar-winning roles, Hilary Swank also knows how to make a fashion statement. The star showed up at the premiere of her latest film, Ordinary Angels, wearing a gorgeous red gown by Vivienne Westwood. The dress had a sexy off-the-shoulder cut, a deep neckline, and a corset-like top.

Hilary added some sparkle to her outfit with diamond jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton, and finished her look with some classy Manolo Blahnik heels. Her stylist, Thomas Carter Phillips, also works with other celebrities like Zosia Mamet, Emmy Rossum, and Meghann Fahy.

Her hair and makeup were on point, too. Her hairdresser, DJ Quintero, gave her a chic side part and some wavy locks. Her makeup artist, who remains anonymous, gave her a natural look with brown eyeliner, pink blush, and a matching lip color.

Hilary welcomed twins not long ago.

Hilary has another reason to celebrate besides her new movie. She recently introduced her twin babies to the world for the first time. She shared a cute photo of her twins on Instagram, almost a year after giving birth to them. The twins, a boy and a girl, are 10 months old and have very unique names.