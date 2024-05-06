“His Eyes Have Lost Their Sparkle,” Keanu Reeves’ Latest Photo Leaves Fans Really Worried (Pic Inside)

This past Saturday, Keanu Reeves graced an event alongside his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. While fans poured out their adoration for the beloved star, some expressed concern for him. Here’s why.

The 59-year-old actor attended the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden event in Los Angeles . He looked handsome and stylish in a black jacket paired with matching trousers. He added a cool touch to his ensemble with a gray zip-up jacket under his jacket.

Fans online showered Keanu with compliments, noting how good he looked. One person remarked, “He looks very well for 59,” while another added, “Keanu is not just wonderful, but also wise.” A third admirer simply stated, “A very good-looking guy.”

Nevertheless, a significant number of people online observed that the star appears to lack happiness, sparking concern among them for his well-being. One fan said, ’’He does not look well. Hopefully everything is OK with him.’’ Another remarked, ’’He looks sad, and his eyes have lost their sparkle.’’