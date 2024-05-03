‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Got Slammed After Gaining Some Weight

Macaulay Culkin playing resort staff at Brenda Song's birthday getaway has everyone talking online. People are buzzing about his new look, as his physique drew a wave of reactions and some bad comments.

Amidst laughter and cheer, Macaulay Culkin, the beloved star of Home Alone at 43, recently delighted fans with a whimsical display alongside his fiancée, Brenda Song. Sharing a delightful array of snapshots on Instagram, the couple celebrated Song's birthday in style at the luxurious Nobu resort in Los Cabos.

In the images, Culkin playfully assumed various staff personas, from a poolside server to a jovial bellhop, all in good spirits. The accompanying caption humorously revealed that his impromptu “employment” was inspired by a shirt he stumbled upon in the resort’s gift shop, sparking a wave of both admiration and playful banter among their followers.

"Since now I looked like the staff I decided to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, Housekeeper, Cabana boy, Room service attendant, Bellhop," Macaulay wrote. He also gave a shoutout to the resort for the awesome stay, jokingly mentioning how the shirt made him feel like he fit right in.

Among all the posts celebrating Brenda's special day, Macaulay's comedic one stole the spotlight, but not without sparking a conversation about his weight. "Looks like you put on a few pounds there, huh," noted one social media user, which triggered an outpouring of support from fans defending the actor.

“Being happy in your life with your family does that sometimes!” exclaimed one fan, while another emphasized the naturalness of physical changes, stating, “He is alive isn’t he?! If he was too skinny like he was, people [would] be judging him on that. This is what happens when most get clean. They gain weight. He is so happy now. Let him enjoy his life.”