Hot or Not? The Year’s Most Controversial “Sexiest Man Alive” List Sparks Dispute

In a much-anticipated announcement, People Magazine has finally released its list of the most attractive men alive for 2024. While fans worldwide are excited about the selections, many are left wondering one thing: how did this year's choices come to be?

The most attractive guys of 2024

Beloved actor and director John Krasinski has been crowned as the most attractive man alive in 2024. Best known for his role as Jim Halpert on The Office and his directorial success with A Quiet Place, Krasinski has long been admired for his charm, wit, and down-to-earth personality. “That’s not how I wake up usually, thinking, ’Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’” Krasinski joked to PEOPLE in his 2024 cover story. When reminded that his wife, actress Emily Blunt, promised to wallpaper their house with his cover if he ever won, he quipped that it was a “binding contract;” luckily, we don’t think she’ll mind after seeing these photos. Fans are thrilled to see Krasinski receive this recognition, citing his talent, humility, and philanthropic efforts as qualities that make him truly stand out.

In a surprising twist, music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco was also named among this year’s most attractive men. Known for his behind-the-scenes work crafting hits for top artists, Blanco’s unconventional style and enigmatic persona have made him a controversial choice for the title.

His girlfriend, Selena Gomez, couldn’t help but share her excitement. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo from the shoot along with the playful caption, “You love me unconditionally—and always make sure I get my Taco Bell Mexican pizza. What more could I ask for?”

Tweets quickly flooded in, with one user writing, “The rage and confusion that just went through my body when I thought Benny Blanco was being announced Sexiest Man Alive... I’m gonna need a minute.” Another chimed in, “Benny Blanco and Sexiest Man Alive should never be in the same sentence,” while a third described their reaction, saying, “The jumpscare I had thinking Benny Blanco was the OFFICIAL sexiest man alive.”

An unexpected pick for the Sexiest Man Alive 2024 was none other than Luke Combs. Here’s what he had to say about the honor, “That’s when I was like, ’Down year, 1990, must’ve been a down year.’ I thought it was the most-cheeseburgers-eaten list, is what I thought it was,” Combs joked. “And then to see this guy on there, I was like, ’Man, times are tough in 1990 for me to be the hottest guy.’”

The most attractive guy of 2023

Patrick Dempsey

The most attractive guy of 2022

Chris Evans

The most attractive guy of 2021

Paul Rudd

The most attractive guy of 2020

Michael B. Jordan

A new era of defining attractiveness

This year's list has undoubtedly pushed boundaries and sparked debates about what it means to be attractive in today's world. People Magazine appears to be embracing a broader definition that goes beyond physical appearance, considering personality, impact, and uniqueness. As conversations continue, one thing is certain: the 2024 list has everyone talking. Whether celebrating Krasinski's well-deserved honor or delving into the controversy surrounding Blanco's selection, the public is engaged in a dynamic dialogue about attractiveness and representation.

We'd love to hear your thoughts—who do you personally consider the most attractive celebrity and why?