What 10 Miss Universe Winners Look Like Today Decades Later

In a society where the stereotype that beauty is fleeting prevails, we found ourselves compelled to scrutinize the veracity of this common belief. The notion that attractiveness is merely a transient quality has often influenced perceptions and expectations. Our curiosity prompted us to embark on a quest to explore the endurance of beauty over time. Is it truly ephemeral, or can it defy the ticking hands of the clock?

1. Gabriela Isler, Miss Universe 2013

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/East News, © gabrielaisler / Instagram

2. Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2012

mpi27/MediaPunch Inc./EAST NEWS, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

3. Leila Lopes, Miss Universe 2011

310pix.com/EAST NEWS, © officialeilalopes / Instagram

4. Ximena Navarrete, Miss Universe 2010

5. Stefanía Fernández, Miss Universe 2009

6. Lara Dutta, Miss Universe 2000

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, © larabhupathi / Instagram

7. Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996

East News, PacificCoastNews/BWP Media/East News

8. Mona Grudt, Miss Universe 1990

9. Dayanara Torres, Miss Universe 1993

EVERETT COLLECTION/EAST NEWS, AP/Associated Press/East News

10. Bárbara Palacios, Miss Universe 1986

By challenging this prevailing stereotype, we aim to unravel the complexities that surround the concept of beauty, proving that it possesses a timeless quality that transcends societal preconceptions.

