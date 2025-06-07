I Accidentally Overheard My Boyfriend’s Thoughts, and I Don’t Feel Safe With Him Anymore

Without even noticing it, he whispered: “Oh my god...” in a low voice, like he was just speaking to himself. I didn’t know what to say either. I just backed out of the room quietly and pretended I hadn’t seen anything.

But now I can’t stop thinking about it. Truth be told, I can’t even sleep at night worrying. Was he crying because he misses her? Because he wishes it were him in that photo? Or was it just shock and nostalgia?

To his defense, he’s been acting normal since. Loving, attentive, like nothing happened. And I haven’t brought it up, because part of me is afraid to. I don’t want to hear him say something I can’t unhear.

But every time he tells me he loves me now, I see that photo flashing before my eyes. What am I supposed to do? Do I confront him? Or accept that we all have ghosts we never really bury?

Truly appreciate your reply,

Maya