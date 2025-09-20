I Agreed to Change Seats With a Stranger, and It Backfired in the Worst Way

Hey Bright Side!

I’m 27F, and my boyfriend (29M) and I were on this packed bus. No space to breathe, everyone sweaty and irritable. I had a window seat, and he was on the aisle. A guy leaned over and asked if we could switch so he could sit near his buddy. I didn’t think much of it, just scooted over to be polite.

A few stops later, the guy stood up to leave. My boyfriend’s whole body language shifted. I caught him glaring, though I had no clue why. At first, I thought maybe someone shoved him or he was just annoyed with the crowd. But then I noticed a folded slip of paper left on my lap. The guy had slipped me his number with a little “stay in touch as friends :)” written underneath.

I realized my boyfriend must have seen it happen before I even registered it. I gave a nervous smile and tucked the paper away just to avoid making a scene, but it was too late. He leaned in and said, “What is that?” Suddenly, I understood why he was so tense.