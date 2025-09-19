I Banned My MIL From Our Home for DNA Testing My Son and Playing the Victim

Dear Bright Side,

I’m writing because I am reeling from a shocking act of in-law drama that has completely shattered my trust. For years, I’ve dealt with my mother-in-law’s passive-aggressive comments about my son’s appearance, but I never imagined she would take her unhealthy behavior this far.

My husband and I are both white, but I have some Mediterranean roots, and our son inherited my olive skin and curly hair. Apparently, that wasn’t “enough” for her.