My MIL Wants to Get a DNA Test for My Son to Prove I Cheated, So I Demanded Her to Took a DNA Test Herself for My Husband

“Yes, my mother-in-law, Susan, insists I get a DNA test because she *believes* the child isn’t her son’s. However, I’ve decided I won’t comply until she herself undergoes a DNA test to confirm she is my husband’s biological mother. Am I wrong in this?” Rachel from Indiana asked us.

Rachel is happily married.

"My name is Rachel, 28, and I crossed paths with my husband, Mark, who is 30, at a mutual friend’s birthday gathering. The spark between us was instant, and shortly after, we started dating which has led to five years of wedded bliss. We now share the joy of parenting our 4-month-old daughter.

My first encounter with Mark’s mother, Susan, took place at the funeral of his uncle, where he requested my support. Prior to attending, Mark’s cousin offered a heads-up about Susan’s high standards and judgmental nature.



Although Mark admitted to his mother’s critical tendencies, he assured me not to be overly concerned, promising his unconditional support.

However, the warning turned out to be an understatement, as Susan proved to be quite challenging.

She caused a scene at the funeral, questioning my presence as a “stranger,” but Mark stepped in, explaining his aunt’s approval. Throughout the event, Susan sent me disapproving looks and made passive-aggressive comments, setting a precedent for future clashes.

Despite limited contact, Mark eventually shared the news of my pregnancy with Susan. Anticipating a negative reaction, we were pleasantly surprised when she embraced the news, expressing genuine excitement about becoming a grandmother.

Her behavior changed drastically, and despite my hesitations, I let her visit.

But things got tense during the delivery when she demanded to be there, leading to a clash that ended with her being asked to leave. I stood firm on restricting home visits, and Mark completely backed me up on this.

Susan phoned, tearfully apologizing and blaming her overwhelming emotions about becoming a grandmother for her actions. Despite my doubts, I gave in. During her initial visit, she praised our daughter’s beauty. However, the mood turned when, in my short absence, Mark had to ask her to leave.

She had suggested a DNA test for our baby, arguing that she couldn’t see any family resemblance.

Susan started spreading rumors on social media, saying I was unfaithful and demanding a paternity test for Mark. I replied that I’d only take the test if she proved Mark was her biological son. So tell me, Bright Side, if I am wrong.

Response from Bright Side

Hi Rachel! Thank you for reaching out to us at Bright Side. We’re truly sorry to hear about your situation and are here to offer advice for you to consider moving forward.

Deepen Communication with Mark : Have deeper, more frequent discussions with your husband about how Susan’s behavior affects you both. Understanding each other’s feelings fully can help you make decisions together and ensure that Mark is fully aware of the impact his mother’s actions have on your family’s well-being.

: Have deeper, more frequent discussions with your husband about how Susan’s behavior affects you both. Understanding each other’s feelings fully can help you make decisions together and ensure that Mark is fully aware of the impact his mother’s actions have on your family’s well-being. Strategic Responses: Plan ahead for potential scenarios with Susan. For example, if she brings up the DNA test topic again, have a calm, prepared response. This avoids being caught off guard and helps in managing the conversation effectively.

Boundaries with Compassion : While it’s crucial to set firm boundaries, try to communicate them to Susan with empathy. Acknowledge her feelings, but clearly state your limits. For instance, “We understand you’re concerned, but we’re not comfortable with a DNA test, and our decision should be respected.”

: While it’s crucial to set firm boundaries, try to communicate them to Susan with empathy. Acknowledge her feelings, but clearly state your limits. For instance, “We understand you’re concerned, but we’re not comfortable with a DNA test, and our decision should be respected.” Explore Family Dynamics: Take time to understand the family dynamics from Mark’s perspective. His insights into his mother’s behavior might help you navigate the relationship more effectively. Also, consider if there’s a pattern in Susan’s behavior that might be addressed in family counseling.

Documenting Incidents : Keep a record of any significant incidents, especially those involving false accusations or social media posts. This can be valuable if the situation escalates and you need to seek legal advice or mediation.

: Keep a record of any significant incidents, especially those involving false accusations or social media posts. This can be valuable if the situation escalates and you need to seek legal advice or mediation. Self-Care and Support Networks: Don’t neglect your own mental and emotional well-being. Lean on friends, family, or support groups who understand your situation. Taking care of yourself is crucial in dealing with stressful family dynamics.