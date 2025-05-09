I Charged My Sister for Babysitting Even When She Wasn’t There — Now She’s Furious

My parents got involved and were furious with me. They said I was taking advantage of Anna and that family shouldn’t charge each other or expect help like that. My mom told me I should let her stay for free and stop expecting her to contribute anything at all. I tried to explain that this was all based on an agreement we both signed, and it had worked fine for two years—but they wouldn’t hear it. My mom even threatened to cut me off completely over it.

Yesterday, I came home to find Anna packing up her stuff. She didn’t tell me where she was going, just that I was being “mean” and that I was forcing her to spend more money and be away from her boyfriend and job. She made me feel like the bad guy for holding her to a deal she had been fine with for a long time.

Now I’m second-guessing myself. I thought I was being reasonable, but with everyone acting like I’m the problem, I’m starting to wonder if I’m wrong for expecting my sister to follow through on our agreement, even though her circumstances have changed?