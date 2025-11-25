I Didn’t Give Up My Parking Spot to a Mom With an Infant — I Served Her a Reality Check

I pulled into the parking lot on a packed Monday afternoon and spotted a car backing out close to the entrance. I flipped my blinker on and slid into the spot. Another car appeared at the same time — a mom with an infant in a carrier — but I was there literally seconds earlier.

Before I could even close my door, she marched up to me.

“Seriously? I was going to take that spot,” she snapped. “I have a baby.”

I said calmly, “We pulled in at the same time. I was a little faster. That’s how parking works.”

Apparently, that was unacceptable.

“You should’ve let me have it. I’m carrying an infant,” she barked. “You’re young and healthy — you can walk.”

Then she tried guilt-tripping me: “I guess you don’t care about mothers struggling.”

That’s when the switch flipped. She didn’t want help — she wanted the universe to revolve around her because she reproduced.

Oh.

So now childless people are second-class citizens?

I stepped closer and said, “Your baby isn’t a parking pass. You’re not royalty. You don’t get special privileges just because you reproduced.”

She froze. I added, “If having a baby makes everyday life this impossible for you, maybe the problem isn’t the parking spot. Maybe it’s that you weren’t ready for the responsibility you keep demanding everyone else carry for you.”

She looked like I smacked her with a diaper bag.

A couple walking by literally stopped to stare.

She muttered something angry, hiked her infant carrier up, and stormed off to a spot thirty seconds farther away — still fuming.

I didn’t give up my parking spot.

And the lesson she walked away with?

The world doesn’t adjust itself for you just because you had a baby.

Sincerely,

Ann