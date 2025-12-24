I Refuse to Hand My Retirement Fund to My Daughter—I’m Not Responsible for Her Adult Failures

Hi, Bright Side,

I’m 67 and selling my house to travel while I still can. My daughter demanded I hand her the money for her down payment instead. “You owe me this!” she screamed. I said absolutely not.

That night, her husband called, raging, “If you’re not helping her, you’re ruining her life!” He went on and on, but I stayed calm. I love my daughter, but I also know I spent decades helping her grow, and now it’s her turn to handle her own choices.

I feel guilty sometimes, like I’m being a bad parent. But I also don’t want to sacrifice my retirement dreams for someone who has already made adult decisions that led her here. I need advice on how to stick to my decision without feeling like I’m cruel.

How can I love her and still protect my future? How do I make sure she understands I’m not abandoning her, just refusing to bail her out again?

Please help,

Helen