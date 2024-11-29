Millionaire Warns Couples to Never Combine Their Money, “I Don’t Care How in Love You Are”
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary has a firm stance when it comes to love and money: keep them separate. In a recent Fox News interview, the outspoken entrepreneur shared his belief that financial independence is the key to a strong relationship.
“What I tell everybody to do in a relationship is: Have your own account, your own credit card — never merge your finances together,” he advised. For O’Leary, love might be priceless, but losing control of your finances is too high a risk, especially if the relationship ends.
O’Leary’s opinion comes in stark contrast to a recent study, which suggests that couples who combine their finances tend to enjoy stronger, more committed relationships. The study found that shared financial goals and pooled resources can foster greater trust and teamwork.
However, O’Leary argues that the risks outweigh the potential benefits. “After you get divorced, if you have been merged in with your significant other, you’re a nobody in our system,” he warned, highlighting the vulnerability many face during a split.
The debate over shared finances reflects broader questions about trust and individuality in relationships. While some view merging accounts as a natural step toward unity, others, like O’Leary, see it as a potential liability. Whether you agree with O’Leary’s take or not, his advice serves as a reminder to approach love with your eyes wide open — and your finances firmly in your own hands.
Elon Musk is shaking up the job market again, announcing remote positions with a jaw-dropping $270K annual salary available to candidates worldwide.