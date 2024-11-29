Millionaire Warns Couples to Never Combine Their Money, “I Don’t Care How in Love You Are”

“What I tell everybody to do in a relationship is: Have your own account, your own credit card — never merge your finances together,” he advised. For O’Leary, love might be priceless, but losing control of your finances is too high a risk, especially if the relationship ends.



O’Leary’s opinion comes in stark contrast to a recent study, which suggests that couples who combine their finances tend to enjoy stronger, more committed relationships. The study found that shared financial goals and pooled resources can foster greater trust and teamwork.



However, O’Leary argues that the risks outweigh the potential benefits. “After you get divorced, if you have been merged in with your significant other, you’re a nobody in our system,” he warned, highlighting the vulnerability many face during a split.