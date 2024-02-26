I Found Out a Secret About My Friend That Could Ruin Her Wedding

Planning a wedding is exciting, but it can also be very stressful. Now imagine finding out in the midst of it all that the person you plan to marry was hiding a huge secret from you. A woman was put in an uncomfortable position when she found out a shocking secret that could ruin the bride’s relationship. Understandably, she was unsure of what to do next, and turned to the internet for more advice.

A woman went viral on TikTok after explaining her dilemma.

A woman sought counsel on social media when faced with a significant quandary. Recently, she befriended an individual set to tie the knot and secured an invitation to the upcoming wedding. However, during a casual evening out, the maid-of-honor revealed a startling revelation, leaving her torn between disclosing it to the bride or keeping it to herself.

The TikToker who goes by the name Karo Aprano described the situation in detail while filming a ’get ready with me’ video. The content was viewed by over 1 million people, many of whom also expressed their opinions in the comment section.

She found out a secret about her friend and didn’t know what to do.

Aprano began by revealing the devastating secret: the maid of honor told her that the groom was cheating on the bride with the bride’s sister, and he had no intention to stop. After the shocking disclosure, Karo Aprano immediately realized she was now put in a very uncomfortable situation, and wished she had not found out anything. After that, the TikToker tried to convince the maid of honor to tell the bride, but she refused to ruin her best friend’s wedding.

Because Aprano only met the bride very recently, she also felt unsure whether she should reveal the truth. Unwittingly, she was put in the middle of all of this drama, and now she felt guilt and responsibility for the situation as well. The first video posted on TikTok ends with the woman repeating that she’s not going to tell the bride the truth.

Netizens offered their own takes as well.

People in the comment section were torn as well, giving conflicting advice. “I once told a best friend that her boyfriend was cheating on her. She sided with him. We never spoke again. Lesson learned. Don’t ever tell,” one of the top commenters said. Someone else had an entirely different opinion: “You were told for a reason. You don’t have anything to lose because you don’t know these people. Tell her and then tell her everyone that knows about it.” “I would have told her the maid of honor told me your sister is sleeping with the groom. That would make her go confront all 3 of them,” another person suggested.

Later, the poster came with an update.

Eventually, Karo Aprano came with an update about the dramatic situation. She explained that her conscience won, and she decided to tell the bride everything. At first, the bride was angry at Aprano and refused to believe that she wasn’t lying. She uninvited her from the wedding and hang up the phone.

However, a few days later, the bride called Aprano again, crying frantically. She told her that she caught the groom and her sister cheating, so now she no longer had any reason not to believe Aprano. The bride decided to cancel the wedding, and break up with her partner, as well as go no-contact with her sister.

Netizens were happy with Aprano’s decision to tell the truth, expressing that no matter the outcome, it was the right thing to do. “As a girl, I think it is always our job to tell our friends. What they do with the information is up to them, but I would never withhold info like this,” a woman wrote. “You were a better person than her sister and so-called friends, girl code always, or better yet be a good person, period,” someone else agreed.