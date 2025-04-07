I Hired My Cousin to Decorate My Wedding and He Ruined Everything

The Karla closes the story by saying that two days after the wedding, she and her husband sought out her supposed decorator to clarify what had happened. However, the man only made excuses through lies, which the bride later unmasked with the suppliers her cousin had allegedly agreed to work with.

After everything they had to go through, the couple only wanted to recover the money invested in the decoration of their event. So they did not hesitate to demand the bride's cousin to return a part of what they had paid, since objectively, what had been used in the wedding did not even represent 50% of what had been spent.

Weeks went by, and Karla's cousin ignored the messages the couple sent him to remind him to pay off his debt. When the deadline finally arrived, he began to victimize himself by saying that he had no money and needed more time to get it together, as he had no job. The nightmare is not yet over for the couple, as, according to the latest update from @contcass, neither husband nor wife has so far received any of the repayment agreed with the cousin.