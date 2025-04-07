I Hired My Cousin to Decorate My Wedding and He Ruined Everything
Weddings are events full of anticipation and excitement, but they can also often become a time of great stress when it comes to organization. Although there is generally a common joy for the two people joining their lives, no couple is exempt from having a misunderstanding with their relatives. This is the story of a bride who decided to trust her cousin to be the decorator for her big day, however, things went completely differently than she imagined.
Can you imagine having saved up money for a whole year to have the wedding of your dreams and then, nothing turns out as you had imagined? Well, this happened to Karla (@contcass), a young Mexican woman who, through a series of videos on TikTok, tells the story of how her cousin, whom she hired to take care of her wedding decorations, ruined one of the most important days of her life.
She begins by saying that from the very beginning, she detected some "red flags" and that initially she and her now husband had not considered requesting her cousin's services, but he approached them to offer them a package. Although they had many doubts due to bad reviews, they finally accepted, trusting in their family bond.
“I got married... and the decorator ruined my wedding. The decorator is my cousin, he sought us out and offered us a package, which we heard had bad reviews, but we accepted because we were family.”
The date of the big day arrived, and just a few hours before the event, the decorator contacted the bride to ask her for money, as he had to “pay for some things”. This caused bewilderment for the couple, as they had already paid for the decoration.
Things started to get suspicious two hours before the wedding when the cousin did not deliver a flower arrangement for the bride’s vehicle, and in the church, the decorations did not correspond to what had been planned.
After the ceremony, the newlyweds continued their plans and headed for a photo shoot, when a phone call changed the whole course of the day. "After mass, we were scheduled to take photos as husband and wife. We left, and then my mother-in-law called us."
"I felt paralyzed," said Karla, after her mother-in-law told her that the reception venue was empty, with no decorations, no lights, and no decorator present. Although, until that moment, the bride had underestimated the situation, it only took a few steps into the venue for her to realize the seriousness of the whole thing.
"It was one of the worst feelings I have ever felt in my life. After the ceremony, I couldn't stop crying because I arrived at the venue and there were no tables set up, all my guests were standing because there weren't even chairs to sit on."
“I don’t remember what happened, I just know that I collapsed,” Karla shared, seeing everything she had worked so hard for so long fall apart in an instant. Seeing the bride’s state, her bridesmaids and some of her family members soon approached her to offer moral support, while others organized to fix the situation, so the celebration could continue.
“I couldn’t stop crying, and everyone kept telling me to calm down, that they were going to fix it, but it was impossible, it was already too late,” she said.
After countless missed calls, the person responsible for the chaos finally showed up. Although the bride does not remember him due to her state of shock, her acquaintances tell her that her husband, accompanied by his relatives, confronted her cousin, complaining about his lack of commitment and irresponsibility. However, the man did not seem concerned or upset by what was happening.
When all seemed lost, there came a moment when, like a ray of light, the chairs and tables began to arrive, as well as other items for the decoration "of all colors and flavors" as the newlywed described it.
After hours of great uncertainty, the couple, even with great disappointment and embarrassment at the events, finally managed to celebrate their ceremony in the company of all their loved ones.
Although it was very painful for the bride and groom to see how the fruit of all their hard work had not turned out as they had dreamed, their greatest wish, to be together forever, was being fulfilled. And that was reason enough for them to turn the page and continue enjoying the most important day of their lives.
But what happened to the cousin?
The Karla closes the story by saying that two days after the wedding, she and her husband sought out her supposed decorator to clarify what had happened. However, the man only made excuses through lies, which the bride later unmasked with the suppliers her cousin had allegedly agreed to work with.
After everything they had to go through, the couple only wanted to recover the money invested in the decoration of their event. So they did not hesitate to demand the bride's cousin to return a part of what they had paid, since objectively, what had been used in the wedding did not even represent 50% of what had been spent.
Weeks went by, and Karla's cousin ignored the messages the couple sent him to remind him to pay off his debt. When the deadline finally arrived, he began to victimize himself by saying that he had no money and needed more time to get it together, as he had no job. The nightmare is not yet over for the couple, as, according to the latest update from @contcass, neither husband nor wife has so far received any of the repayment agreed with the cousin.
After this story went viral, the opinions of netizens in the comments varied widely. Some shared similar experiences:
- "I felt horrible that my photographer didn't make it to the church on time because he claimed he wasn't even aware of the event, but I had the contract that his secretary made with the retainer." © naysinsalcido / TikTok
Others were very empathetic and supportive of the girl's decision to expose her cousin on social media after ruining such a special event:
- "He ruined such an important day in your life, don't be afraid to express everything you feel and think. He may be family, but that's not forgivable." © nathalyvaldez00 / TikTok
- "Girl, you should post your cousin's picture, name, surname, and where he lives, and sue him. Even if it wasn't my wedding, it hurt the same. I imagine your dreams and illusions went into nothingness, as if you hadn't paid for a service." © inespatzan / TikTok
There were also those who criticized her for the stance she took:
- "Why talk badly about your cousin if it's over? Your concern was to be married, and you are now. What are you worried about?" © juanis_juanis / TikTok
Undoubtedly, this story leaves us with the great moral that family business will not always go well simply because they are close to us, and that when it comes to money, it is often better not to involve our relatives. But what do you think, have you been in a similar situation?