I Kicked Out My Stepdaughter After She Refused to Babysit

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter, 20, is a single mom, and she lives here with us without paying any rent.

She works from home and looks after her son, who is 8 months old. Her father and I also have a son who is 2 years old.

I asked her to watch our son too while we’re at work. But she said, “2 kids are a lot. Hire a nanny!”

I replied, “Then it’s time to go,” and packed her stuff and placed them at the door.

My husband was quiet and didn’t react.

When she saw her luggage, she just smiled and said that she will leave tonight.

Hours later, I froze when I saw my husband’s luggage also placed next to hers at the door. I went to my son’s room and found my husband there, hugging him and telling him, “Daddy will be away for some time... But I will be back.”

I asked him what was going on. He said that he will move in with his daughter and grandson. He found an apartment for them, and he will stay with them for some time until they settle.

I shouted, “You can’t do this to me! I am your wife, and you have a baby boy!”

He looked into my eyes and coldly replied, “You have absolutely no right to place my daughter out of her home! So, you will have to deal with my absence too. You’re a horrible person!”

I was devastated. It’s clear now that my husband prefers his daughter to our son.

All I asked was for his daughter to babysit her half-brother. After all, she’s living for free under our roof! Was it too much to ask?

Yours,

Sharon