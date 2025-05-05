I Let My Jobless Friend Move In, but It Turned Out to Be a Huge Mistake

She explained that her friend, a former tech worker, had been laid off. He ran through his severance and unemployment benefits, and was facing the end of his apartment lease.

“I offered to let him move into my office for $300 a month,” she said. The idea was to help cover the cost of utilities and give him a chance to get back on his feet. “I also said that he’s welcome to eat dinner with us any time I cook.”

At first, everything seemed fine. The friend started a part-time pizza delivery job. However, the OP reflects, “He still does not have a full-time job in his industry.”

But as time went on, cracks started to appear. Instead of sharing meals or helping with groceries, “he’s gotten into a habit of ordering takeout sometimes twice a day,” she commented. The OP pointed out the irony, “He’s spending significantly more on takeout for himself than I’m spending to feed the whole household.”