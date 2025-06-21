I Missed the Wedding for My Sick Children—My SIL Made Me Pay

The sister-in-law’s message caught the new mom off guard. “Because my wife and I missed the wedding, she’d need us to send her £140 for our plates of food.”

Confused, the new mom asked if this was some kind of joke. But the SIL doubled down.

“She told me that she got my wife couldn’t go as she had to stay in the hospital but that I wasn’t the one who gave birth, so I could have gone and saved two plates of food from going to waste.” Those words — that she wasn’t the one who gave birth — hit hard.