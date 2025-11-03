I Refuse to Be a Wallet for My Girlfriend’s Kids, and Her Family Is Calling Me Selfish

“I have been dating this girl, Amy, since May 2022. We met through a mutual friend, and things were going pretty well up until a few days ago.

Amy has two kids from a previous relationship—twin boys who are seven years old now. I get along great with them. Amy and I started to discuss moving in together and how that would all work out with the kids. Things didn’t seem like a problem till she asked if we could find a place that I could afford to pay rent on my own in case she becomes a stay-at-home mom.

I asked in what instance she would become a stay-at-home mom when we aren’t planning on having more kids, and I got a vasectomy two years ago, which she knows of. She said it’s always been her dream to be a stay-at-home mom for her kids, and the boys will benefit a lot from always having her home. She said she knows it’ll be a lot for me to take on, but she would appreciate it if we could talk about it and possibly make it happen as soon as we move in together.

We discussed it, and I told her I’m honestly not comfortable with the idea of me being the sole breadwinner for our 4-person household. I could afford rent on my own, but groceries, bills, stuff the kids will need, etc., I can’t afford all that, and if I could make it work, that would leave nothing for savings.

I also said the boys are in school most of the day, and although I agree that any child will greatly benefit from having a parent available 24/7, I don’t think it’s a necessity. I also told her I’ll be stressed out having them all rely on me. She said she understood and that it was fine. We didn’t speak about it again.”