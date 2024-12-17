I Refuse to Host Christmas After My MIL’s Suspicious Behavior on Thanksgiving

Holidays are a time for families to come together, enjoy each other's company, and create lasting memories. However, sometimes, even with the best intentions, things don’t go as planned. A small thoughtless action can have a big impact, leading to feelings of frustration and disappointment. One reader recently shared how a Thanksgiving dinner turned into a dilemma when her mother-in-law’s actions left her questioning whether she wanted to host Christmas or any future family celebrations.

Thank you, Carla, for trusting us with this sensitive matter. To help you navigate this challenge, we've come up with a few pieces of advice to make things smoother and ensure your holidays aren't overshadowed by this situation.

Set boundaries clearly, and don't be afraid to enforce them

It’s vital to address the behavior directly with your mother-in-law. Clearly explain how you felt when you discovered the food was gone, emphasizing that it was your choice who should take leftovers and that her actions made you feel disrespected. While this conversation may be uncomfortable, establishing clear boundaries with her will help prevent future situations like this. Try to keep the tone calm but firm—asserting your expectations regarding hospitality will demonstrate that you’re not afraid to stand your ground.



If your husband doesn’t back you up, this is something you’ll need to have a private conversation about too, explaining how you feel his loyalty should be with you in this matter.

Reflect on what you want from future gatherings

Given your frustration, it’s understandable that you’re reconsidering hosting Christmas. Use this time to reflect on what kind of holiday atmosphere you want for yourself and your family. It might be worth stepping back from hosting for now if it’s not something you feel comfortable doing anymore. Speak to your husband about your feelings and the type of behavior you would expect from all family members during celebrations. If you do decide to host again in the future, maybe scale back your expectations to ensure it’s a more enjoyable experience for you.

Involve your husband in conflict resolution

It’s troubling that your husband isn’t taking your side in this situation. Sit down with him and share your feelings about his mother’s actions and how they’ve impacted you. Explain that you’re not just upset about the food—this goes beyond the meal and touches on respect and trust within your family dynamics. Ask him how he would feel if the situation were reversed, and highlight that working together to handle these issues will create a stronger bond between you. This conversation may be a wake-up call for him to step up and support you more effectively.

Consider acknowledging her role in the feast

Understandably, you feel hurt, but remember that your mother-in-law contributed in her way—albeit with only cookies. Next time, you could encourage her to help with other aspects of the gathering, either through cooking or assisting with the cleanup. While this doesn’t excuse her actions, it might open the door to more collaboration in the future, where everyone feels involved. Acknowledge that not every guest brings the same level of contribution, but do communicate your expectations for how they participate, especially around sensitive matters like leftover distribution. By addressing it diplomatically, you could prevent such frustrations from arising again.

Let go of the need for perfection

It sounds like you were hoping for a different outcome, but sometimes, things don’t go as planned, and that's okay. Take a deep breath and try to let go of the anger and frustration surrounding this Thanksgiving. You put in a tremendous amount of effort to create a wonderful meal, and that’s something to be proud of, regardless of what happened afterward. Life doesn’t always unfold the way we expect, and sometimes, people disappoint us. Try focusing on the positive—after all, you had good company and the love of your family, even if they didn’t fully appreciate what you did.