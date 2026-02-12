I Refuse to Keep Paying for Everyone Just Because I’m Making More Money

After a pause, she added, “I hate to ask you this, but could you help me out for a while?” She even said “please.” I asked her how much help she needed and if it was temporary, or what I would get in return for that. I needed to understand what I was being asked to take on. That’s when her tone changed. She said, “Does it matter? I’m your mother. I gave birth to you! And you earn enough money to do so.” Then she added, “I would ask your brother for help, but unfortunately he is not doing well financially. He wouldn’t ask me any questions; he would just help me.”

That was it. That was her argument.

Something in me just... shut down. I felt like a walking ATM. Like my entire value as a daughter boiled down to how much money I could hand over. So I said no. For once, I said no.

I barely slept that night. I felt guilty, anxious, like I’d done something unforgivable (even though logically I knew I hadn’t).