I Refuse to Let My Boss Steal My Work Anymore, So I Decided to Play It Smart

Dear Bright Side,



I’ve been with this company for 8 years, but I feel like I’m being taken advantage of. For the last 3 years, I led every big project that came into our office. Sometimes I offered to do the work, and at other times I was asked.



But no matter how we got there, my name never appeared anywhere, and I was never acknowledged for my work. At first, I was confused, but after doing a little digging, I found out that my manager put his name on all of my tasks.



When I confronted him last month, he laughed at me and said, “You think ideas matter? I’m the one they listen to. You’re just a nobody with no decision-making power.” I was furious, and there was no way I was just going to let this go.



The next day, I went to HR. Not to report him, but to hand them everything I had to prove that I led those projects. Original files with my name on them, along with the copies he delivered, dated days later. Slack message threats where he told me to “stay behind the scenes.”