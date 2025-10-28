I Refuse to Let My Husband Do a Sanitary Job—His Excuse Left Me Stunned

Hey Bright Side,

I’m Emily, 32, and currently 7 months pregnant with my first baby. My husband, Mark, is 35 and has two kids from his previous marriage (Lily, who’s 10, and Ethan, who’s 8). We live in a small rental apartment, and between rent, school expenses, and preparing for our new baby girl, things are tight.

Mark works as a sanitary worker, and even though he’s dedicated and never complains, the pay just isn’t enough for a family of five. I’ve been working full-time as an office assistant, trying to save a little before my maternity leave starts.

A few months ago, I asked Mark to start looking for a better-paying job. I wanted him to aim higher (for us, and for the baby). To my surprise, he actually applied for a Recycling Supervisor position at a nearby plant. It offered better pay, health insurance, and room to grow. After two interviews, they called to offer him the job! I was so proud and relieved, I thought, “Finally, we’re catching a break.”

But then Mark told me he turned it down. He said, “It just didn’t feel right. I don’t think it’s a good fit.” I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. When I asked why, he admitted he was scared, scared of failing, scared of not being good enough for the role.

I tried to stay calm, but ugh, I just couldn’t. We’re about to bring a baby into this world, and instead of stepping up, he chose comfort over progress. I love him deeply, but I can’t stop feeling disappointed.

Am I being unfair for expecting more from him? Or was he wrong for not even trying?

— Emily