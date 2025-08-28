I Refuse to Let My Parents Meet My Kid After They Humiliated My Wife

I’m 35, and my wife is 37. We’ve been together for a few years now. But the situation with my parents is a mess.

My wife, Emily, is really amazing. I adore her. But my parents were always focused on one thing—that her sister has Down syndrome. They were terrified that if Emily and I had kids, they’d have a risk of being born with it. No matter how much we explained that Down syndrome isn’t inherited, and the risk was no higher than in any other family, they just argued.

So, they refused to accept her into the family and said that if I married her, they’d cut us off. I told them that if that was the case, then they weren’t welcome in our lives anymore. When Emily learnt about this, she cried, and I hated my parents even more for that.

Now we have a baby girl. She is perfectly healthy. Recently, my sister visited us and said that my parents demanded to meet her. I answered that they rejected my wife and threatened to cut us off, so that wasn’t possible.

I didn’t tell anything to Emily, but my sister believes it could be an opportunity for closure. Am I being wrong by not letting them meet my kid?

Josh