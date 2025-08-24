I Refuse to Let My Parents Meet My Kids Because They Forbade Me to Marry My Wife

The angry husband wrote, “We now have twins. A boy and girl. They are both hearing. My sister came to visit and said our parents found out about them and asked her to ask me and Jessie if they can meet them. I immediately shut that down. Told my sister to remind them they rejected Jessie first and they have to stay away from the kids. My sister later texted and said they both want to apologize. I said it’s too late.

I told Jessie about the request she said maybe we can reconsider and take it slow. My friend said it can be the healing and closure I need. I don’t know if I want it. I dont know if they are wanting to see my children because they found out they are hearing. I don’t know if Im being selfish and only thinking about how I feel. Am I wrong in this situation?”