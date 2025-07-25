I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Have Friends Over—My House, My Rules

Hi Bright Side,

My stepdaughter (14) loves to have her friends over. They make noise, sit on my new furniture, and eat our food. I told her, “You can’t have guests here! My house, my rules!” My husband was quiet.

At 3 a.m., my son (6) came to me, shivering. Imagine my horror when I found out that his sister had gone into his room, taken away all his toys, and broken them. I told my husband, expecting him to discipline her and set some boundaries, but instead I froze in shock when he said, “You will never make my daughter feel like a stranger in her dad’s house!”

He went on to say that since I had “taken away” his daughter’s joy of having friends over, she had every right to take away our son’s joy of playing with his toys.

I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. How could he justify such cruel behavior toward our son? I’m heartbroken and confused. This is my home too, and I have every right to help shape the rules that govern it.

Am I wrong for standing my ground?

Best,

Lynn