I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Mock My Menopause, So I Gave Her a Reality Check

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter loves posting on TikTok. Anything that can potentially go viral, she posts.

So, one day, I was having a hot flash outside and it was really cold. So some steam came off around my head. My stepdaughter thought it was hilarious and took a video of it. I told her not to post it, but she did anyway.

I was mad at her and confiscated her phone. People were leaving some mean comments that were hard to read. Someone said, “This mom is pathetic, who lets herself look like that?”

But, I didn’t let it get to me. I made my stepdaughter take down the video, despite many protests.

I told my husband about what happened, and he sided with my stepdaughter, saying, “What’s the big deal, it’s just a little steam.” That response really hurt. Now, I’m not sure if I was too harsh to take her phone away.

What do you think?

Kelsey Y.