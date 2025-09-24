I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Take Over Family Meals, So I Set Some Ground Rules

“Hi, Bright Side,

I (52M) have been married to my wife for 6 years. She has a daughter, Ivy (14F), from her first marriage. I do most of the cooking in our house. I actually enjoy it, but it’s become my responsibility by default.

Recently, Ivy got really into ‘clean eating.’ She’s been watching a lot of videos and following accounts that talk about cutting out fried foods, sugar, certain carbs, etc. She sat us down and listed all the things she refuses to eat now. I tried to be supportive, but honestly, the list was long and kind of restrictive.

Last week, I made fried chicken for dinner. It’s something my wife and I both love, and I figured Ivy could just eat the sides if she didn’t want the chicken. But Ivy got upset and said I wasn’t respecting her.

I told her, ‘Look, if you’re going to cut out half the foods I cook, then maybe you should start making your own meals or go live anywhere else!’ She got angry and stormed off. My wife later told me I shouldn’t have said that because Ivy’s sensitive, and it made her feel excluded.”