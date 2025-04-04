I Refuse to Share My Home With My Husband’s Son Unless He Respects My Rules

Hi Bright Side,



I’m facing a tough situation with my husband’s teenage son from his previous marriage, and I’m unsure if I handled things the right way. I’m doing my best to maintain harmony in our blended family, but recent events have pushed us to our limits.

My stepson has a rocky relationship with his mom and recently expressed that he wants to move in with us. Although it wasn’t my ideal situation, when he stopped communicating with his mother, I agreed to let him stay—on the condition that he follows my 4 basic household rules I laid out to keep things fair for everyone.

First, I told him that he would need to share a room with my son from a previous marriage, as there’s simply no extra space in our home.

Second, like everyone else in the house, he’d be expected to pitch in with chores—nothing excessive, just helping keep the home running smoothly.

Third, I asked that he follow our house’s screen-time limits during school nights, which apply to all the kids.

Lastly, I let him know that while we’re happy to welcome him, he wouldn’t be able to bring his gaming console setup into the shared room due to space constraints and our bedtime routine.