I Refuse to Teach My Stepchildren for Free

Balancing a career with the responsibilities of childcare is always challenging. Jasmine, a university teacher and stepmom to two teenagers, found herself in a difficult situation. Her husband’s ex-wife asked her to teach their children French after work, but Jasmine refused to do it for free. The situation took an unexpected turn when Jasmine’s husband got involved, leading the distressed stepmom to seek our advice.

This is Jasmine’s letter:

If they were your children would you be teaching them? If yes- I think you and your hubby need to part ways and you need someone with out kids.. him tapping into your savings is just as bad. I personally don't see this ending well for anybody. I imagine you must have missed a lot of red flags before this mess

Hi Jasmine! Thanks for sharing your story with us. We’ve prepared four pieces of advice that might help you.

Seek mediation and counseling.

She doesn't have to she's the step parent she's not obligated to that's grounds for divorce it's their responsibility not hers if she chooses to okay but they're not Her kids they just want to get out of it it's their job

Given the financial and emotional tension in your relationship, consider seeking mediation or couples therapy. A neutral third party can help address the underlying issues, facilitate open communication, and work towards a fair resolution. Explain how the unexpected use of your savings and the financial ultimatum have impacted you. This professional support can help both you and your husband understand each other’s perspectives and work on rebuilding trust.

Establish clear boundaries and roles.

Clearly define your role and responsibilities within the family. Have a candid discussion with your husband about what you’re willing and able to contribute, and negotiate terms for any additional responsibilities, such as teaching the children. It’s crucial to set boundaries regarding your personal time and financial contributions. Ensure these agreements are documented to prevent misunderstandings in the future.

Evaluate financial contributions and agreements.

Review your financial arrangements with your husband. Since he used your savings without your consent, it’s important to establish clear rules about financial contributions and spending. Consider setting up a joint account for shared expenses and a personal account for individual savings. This can help prevent future financial conflicts and ensure that both partners have transparency and control over their finances.

Consider re-evaluating the relationship.

Reflect on the overall dynamics of your relationship and whether it’s meeting your needs and expectations. Since your husband’s actions have breached trust and created significant conflict, assess if this relationship is sustainable in its current form. Discuss with your husband whether there are unresolved issues that need to be addressed and whether there’s a way to restore mutual respect and understanding. If not, think about what changes you need to make for your well-being, which might include seeking individual counseling or reassessing the future of your relationship.