"He called me selfish for ignoring his pregnant wife, adding that I’m overreacting over nothing" - Just reverse all his words back to him. Very easy.
I Refuse to Treat My DIL Like Royalty Just Because She’s Pregnant
Ever since my daughter-in-law got pregnant, everyone around her has been acting like she’s made of glass. She wants special treatment for everything, being served at dinner, getting out of basic chores, etc. And when I don’t jump to attention? Suddenly, I’m the cold-hearted mother-in-law.
I’ve seen enough pregnancy entitlement stories to know I’m not alone, but still, I’m starting to wonder. Am I being unreasonable for drawing the line? Or has pregnancy become an excuse to expect royal treatment from everyone in the family?
Hi Bright Side readers! I’m Maria (49F), and my husband (52M) and I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. My son, Henry (27M), and DIL, Sarah (24F), also live in the same city and are renting a home that is just next to ours.
Sarah is six months pregnant, and ever since she found out, it’s like the world is supposed to revolve around her. I get that pregnancy is hard, and yes, I want to be supportive. That’s why I’ve been doing my part.
Cooking, cleaning, doing and folding laundry, basically stepping in anytime she asks. I don’t complain, even when the requests come at the last minute or while I’m juggling my own job and stuff.
But recently, something happened that made me stop and wonder if I’ve been enabling instead of helping.
My son shared that they were hosting a baby shower.
A few days ago, when I was over at their place after doing “my chores”, my son told me they were hosting a little get-together, not formally a “baby shower,” but yeah, it was a baby shower.
Nothing huge, just friends and her family. He invited me, and before I could even say anything, my DIL walked in and snapped at my son.
She looked at him and said, “Don’t invite her because then she’ll try to do all the work.” She acted like I wasn’t in the room. She continued, “I mean, she’s been coming over to help around the house so often, she should take a rest,” smiling.
I felt so humiliated, but I held it in. I told them I couldn’t have come anyway, as I already had plans for the day, wished them well, and left. Later, I received a few calls from them, some texts for help, but I refused to answer.
My son showed up yesterday and asked me what was going on. I told him I’ve been caught up in my own work. He called me selfish for ignoring his pregnant wife, adding that I’m overreacting over nothing and that she only meant well and wanted me to relax.
“She’s just sensitive right now.” But what exactly have I done to deserve to be uninvited from my own son’s home? I could relax any other day, but no, she wants to exclude me and show up the next day to clean up, lol.
And, this isn’t the only time she’s crossed a line. At a recent family dinner, she sat on the couch and asked to be served like it was a restaurant. I offered her a plate, like I did everyone else. She looked annoyed and said, “I’m not supposed to be on my feet too much.” The kitchen was five steps away.
I get that pregnancy is exhausting, but using it as a free pass to treat people like personal servants? That’s not okay with me. I asked my son to leave and haven’t talked to my DIL since. Am I the bad guy here?
