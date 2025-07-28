I Refuse to Treat My DIL Like Royalty Just Because She’s Pregnant

She looked at him and said, “Don’t invite her because then she’ll try to do all the work.” She acted like I wasn’t in the room. She continued, “I mean, she’s been coming over to help around the house so often, she should take a rest,” smiling.

I felt so humiliated, but I held it in. I told them I couldn’t have come anyway, as I already had plans for the day, wished them well, and left. Later, I received a few calls from them, some texts for help, but I refused to answer.

My son showed up yesterday and asked me what was going on. I told him I’ve been caught up in my own work. He called me selfish for ignoring his pregnant wife, adding that I’m overreacting over nothing and that she only meant well and wanted me to relax.

“She’s just sensitive right now.” But what exactly have I done to deserve to be uninvited from my own son’s home? I could relax any other day, but no, she wants to exclude me and show up the next day to clean up, lol.