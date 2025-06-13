I Refused to Help My DIL With Money—Now She’s Setting Ridiculous Boundaries

You did one wrong thing after the next. You blam your actions on everyone else and play the victim. Then want to know what to do. I'll tell you what to do. Take accountability! Apologize for spreading the personal business to the rest of the family. Apologize for showing up unannounced and against their wishes. Tell them that you've had some time to think and have reconsidered their request. The world was a different place when you were raising your child. People can work hard and do everything right but still need a financial helping hand these days. Unless you'd be causing yourself financial harm give what you can and if you can start a college fund for the child. $25 a month over the years could be life changing when your 1st grandchild is ready for college.