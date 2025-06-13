You did one wrong thing after the next. You blam your actions on everyone else and play the victim. Then want to know what to do. I'll tell you what to do. Take accountability! Apologize for spreading the personal business to the rest of the family. Apologize for showing up unannounced and against their wishes. Tell them that you've had some time to think and have reconsidered their request. The world was a different place when you were raising your child. People can work hard and do everything right but still need a financial helping hand these days. Unless you'd be causing yourself financial harm give what you can and if you can start a college fund for the child. $25 a month over the years could be life changing when your 1st grandchild is ready for college.
I Refused to Help My DIL With Money—Now She’s Setting Ridiculous Boundaries
Family matters tend to get complicated when finances become involved. This story proves it. A woman’s DIL asked for financial help, but she refused to provide a cent. This led to the DIL not letting her see her grandkid. The story unfolds even more.
They can figure it out on their own.
My son and DIL were expecting their first child and asked for a bit of financial help. I didn’t think it was necessary. “You’re adults now,” I told them. “Figure it out like I did.” Now my DIL won’t even let me see their baby. Out of anger and heartbreak, I called a mutual family friend to vent. The next day, my DIL called me in tears. “I heard you were gossiping about me,” she said. I was stunned. That friend had twisted my words. I tried to explain, but she hung up.
I couldn’t let my grandson go.
I showed up at their doorstep unannounced on my grandkid’s birthday. My DIL opened the door, her eyes red from crying, the baby cradled in her arms, looking happy to see me. I came with a gift, but when my DIL saw me she took the gift and shut the door on my face. I don’t know what to do now.
Acknowledging your mistake.
You were trying to acknowledge your mistake by bringing a gift and hoping for forgiveness, however you should have respected your DIL’s boundaries. You could have gradually earned their trust back through different approaches, such as sending a letter or apologizing for your lack of understanding of their financial situation.
Always respect your son and DIL’s boundaries and space.
After a conflict, emotions are often raw, and pushing for immediate reconciliation can backfire. If the DIL has set boundaries, such as limiting contact or asking for time apart, the grandparent must honor that request, even if it feels painful. Pressuring them with frequent calls, surprise visits, or guilt trips (“I just want to see my grandbaby!”) will only reinforce their belief that their feelings aren’t being respected.
Don’t gossip about family matters to outsiders.
In this situation, venting to a mutual friend made the conflict worse. Even if the grandparent felt misunderstood, discussing family issues with outsiders often leads to twisted narratives and more drama. Moving forward, it’s best to keep conversations about the conflict within the immediate family or, if needed, a neutral therapist.
Things are different now than they were before.
Many grandparents grew up in a different era where financial struggles were handled differently, and they may underestimate how much harder it is for young families today. Comments like “We figured it out on our own, so you should too” can come across as dismissive rather than empowering. Even if the grandparent can’t contribute money, offering babysitting, home-cooked meals, or just a listening ear can make a meaningful difference.
By taking full accountability, respecting boundaries, and proving change through actions, the grandparent can lay the foundation for a healthier relationship.