I Refused to Listen to My Boss’s Personal Problems, and He Tried to Make Me Pay

Dear Bright Side,

I’ve been working at this accounting firm for over a year. My boss was recently replaced by a new one and he’s insufferable. It all started with a team dinner that he hosted to get to know everyone. He seemed friendly.

But afterwards, it was a nightmare. He complained about his wife and kids to me 24/7. Even after work hours. My stress skyrocketed. He even called my wife and said, “How did you manage to find someone like Tim?”

It came to a point where he knocked on my door. Finally, I snapped. So, I told him while he was on my doorstep, “I’m not your therapist!” and slammed the door. I stopped replying to personal texts and blocked his personal messages during work hours.

I made it very clear: “I’m here for work. That’s it.” The next day, he retaliated. My promotion? Gone. Vacation? Denied.

I just smiled. He didn’t know that I had planned to compile every voicemail, every overshare, every meltdown, and send it straight to HR and the executive team.

Then I handed in my resignation. I know that he might’ve gotten fired for what he did, but he was close to the team, and they already never got along with me because I was too “introverted” for them.

But, I just don’t like making friends at work. I’m not sure if that’s a good mindset to have, or maybe it’s time to finally change it.

What do you think?

Yours,

Timothy H.