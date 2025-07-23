I Refused to Rename My Dog for My SIL’s Baby

She got really mad and told my entire family that I’m being disrespectful to her son and that I’m showing that I value my dog more than my nephew. My mom even called and said that while she thinks my SIL is being silly, I should just “be the bigger person” and pick a new name for the dog to avoid a bigger problem. But, I refused to do anything.

The next day, I was going to take Leo out for a walk when I found something wrong with his collar. The part with his name was all scratched up. I was livid, but I don’t want to confront my SIL. I knew she was behind it all, but I’m not sure what to do next.