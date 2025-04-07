I Refused to Swap My Vacation for My Coworker—Even Though She's a Mom of Two

Hello Bright Side,



I put in my vacation request long ago for a specific week. I had planned everything for months, down to the last detail—flights booked, hotel reservations made, and activities lined up. Everything was set, and I was eagerly anticipating my break. When my request was approved, I thought nothing could go wrong.

Then, last week, my coworker Lisa found out that her kids’ school break fell on the same week. She came up to me, all smiles, and asked if I’d want to swap my vacation with hers so she could take her kids on a trip. I hesitated but stayed polite, explaining that I had booked everything and most of it is non-refundable.

Her face quickly turned serious. “Seriously? Can’t you be a little flexible? It’s just you—it’s not like you have kids to think about.” That stung. I replied, trying to keep my voice calm, “Just because I don’t have kids doesn’t mean my time off doesn’t matter.” Her expression soured, and she muttered, “Must be nice to have so much freedom,” before walking off.

I assumed that the discussion was over. But since then, she’s barely spoken to me—cold glares, short responses, and a noticeable chill between us. She made it clear she wasn’t happy. And it didn’t stay between the two of us.