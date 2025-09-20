I Reuse My Niece’s Baby Clothes to Save Money—My MIL Accuses Me of Being a Bad Mother

Dear Bright Side,

I’m lost and betrayed. My name is Sarah (30F).

My husband, Roy (32M), and I recently welcomed our first baby. We are so in love with her, but the reality of being new parents has been a huge challenge. Money is incredibly tight, as Roy works day and night just to provide for us, and I’m on maternity leave.

To save some money, I gratefully accepted some hand-me-down clothes from my sister. I didn’t see any shame in it; I was just being a smart mom.